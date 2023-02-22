Titans release 3 players, including Taylor Lewan


Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) is carted off the field during the first...
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) is carted off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)((AP Photo/Adrian Kraus))
By Chuck Morris
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans released three players on Wednesday, the team announced.

The team released tackle Taylor Lewan, receiver Robert Woods and kicker Randy Bullock.

Lewan was the team’s first-round draft pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He had been hinting the past month that he expected to be released. Lewan suffered a knee injury in the first game in the 2022 season. He was released with a “failed physical” designation.

“I hope I did enough to create something all Titan fans can be proud of, I love you all,” Lewan posted on social media on Wednesday.

Lewan said in an interview with Titans’ reporter Jim Wyatt it will be the first time he will not be on a team.

“In the next couple of weeks, I will be cut by the Tennessee Titans – that will happen,” Lewan told Wyatt. “I truly believe that in my heart of hearts. Then, I have to go into a situation that I’ve never been in in my entire life: I have to weigh the pros and cons of playing football, or not playing football (again).”

Lewan made 106 career starts for the Titans, including playoffs, and made it to three Pro Bowls. He has had two ACL surgeries in three years and only played 20 games during that time.

The Titans acquired Woods in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams last offseason. Woods caught 53 passes for 527 yards and two touchdowns in 2022.

Bullock joined the Titans before the 2021 season and kicked for the team the past two seasons. He made 17-of-20 field goals and all 28 PAT kicks in 2022.

