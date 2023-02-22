Tim McGraw to perform at Franklin fundraiser


The stories behind the songs featuring Tim McGraw, Tom Douglas and the Warren Brothers
The stories behind the songs featuring Tim McGraw, Tom Douglas and the Warren Brothers(Submitted)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 22, 2023
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tim McGraw will be joining Tom Douglas and the Warren Brothers to perform at a Recovery Court fundraiser.

The fundraiser, the Stories Behind the Songs, benefits the 21st District Recovery Court’s mission to end the cycle of addiction in the community.

The performance will be held on Monday, April 10, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Franklin Theater. Tickets can be purchased here.

All of the proceeds from the event will go towards Recovery Court to support its 20-year mission to end the cycle of addiction and crime by providing accountability and compassion to non-violent offenders in the criminal justice system.

“Both Brad and I have a passion to help those who are suffering from alcohol and substance abuse,” said Brett Warren, who also serves on Recovery Court’s board of directors. “This event is one of the ways we are supporting the addiction and recovery community and we look forward to joining Tim and Tom as we share the inspiration behind some of our songs.”

Those who would like to support Recovery Court but cannot attend the event may make an online donation at 21stdc.org.

