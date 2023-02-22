THP: Elderly men killed in Columbia crash

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) – Two elderly men were killed Monday after a crash in Maury County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

A crash report says 91-year-old Robert McArthur and 84-year-old Richard Ashworth were killed, according to THP.

The crash happened near the intersection of Old Zion Road and U.S. Highway 43 in Columbia. THP said Ashworth, who was driving a Toyota Corolla, did not yield to the right of way to a freightliner and pulled out in front of it.

THP said the freightliner hit the Corolla’s driver side door. The elderly men were killed, while the driver of the freightliner was not injured, according to THP.

