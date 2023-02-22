Teen talks about being shot in house during drive-by in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A home is riddled with bullet holes after a drive-by shooting in South Nashville that left a teen injured.

Omar Careon still can’t believe what happened when he was shot inside his bedroom early Tuesday morning.

The house on Elgin Street in the Woodbine area is riddled with 15 bullet holes and the 17-year-old was injured.

He describes being shot inside his bedroom.

“I’ve been shot. That’s crazy,” Careon said while asking not to have his face shown.

Careon said it all happened so fast.

“My family was just about to go to sleep and me and my other brother were just chilling for a bit in my room,,” Careon said.

But seconds after one song ended, Careon said chills ran through his body.

“Out of nowhere I just hear one shot fire and I went for cover,” Careon said.

But on his way to the ground, Careon said he screamed in pain.

“I swung my arm up too high and got grazed by one,” Careon said.

One of the 20 gunshots fired at Careon’s home smashed through a window and grazed his right arm.

After realizing what was happening, he ran to the living room.

“I didn’t even care about me. I was just first running to check on my little brother because my brother was sleeping in the couch, so he was much closer to the bullets. One lower bullet could have easily killed him,” Careon said.

A 17-year-old boy said he cannot believe he was shot while sitting in his bedroom during a drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning.

Metro Police said this all happened just after midnight Tuesday. Bullets shooting out from a car driving by Careons home hit, windows, car doors and walls.

Neighbors like Rachel Burch said they couldn’t believe what they were hearing.

“It was just like bam, bam, bam, you know. I just kind of laid in bed frozen,” Burch said.

When she got the courage to stand and look outside Burch said she saw Careon outside holding his arm.

“Just a lot of people frightened about what was going on. Neighbors were all coming out of their homes,” Burch said.

While police investigate, Careon said he’s still shaken up and confused.

“The detectives say I was targeted but I don’t have a problem with anyone,” Careon said.

Metro Police asks anyone with information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.