Teen accused of calling in ‘prank’ bomb threat to Nashville church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville teenager was charged criminally Wednesday after police say he called in a bomb threat to a church near his home.

The 15-year-old was charged with making a false report of an emergency, which is felony. Police said he called in the bomb threat to a Park Avenue church on Tuesday.

Officers inspected the church and found no explosives. The teen told police he was making prank calls.

Metro Police said they take threats to special events, schools and businesses seriously.

