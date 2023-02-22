Statewide tornado drill scheduled for Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Do not be alarmed if tornado sirens are heard Wednesday morning, it’s only a drill.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is conducting the test for Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Three tornado sirens in Nashville were down last week during severe weather, but TEMA is reporting they have all been repaired.

Those sirens were on Coley Davis Road in Bellevue, John Hagar Road in Hermitage and Smith Springs Road in Antioch.

All three were tested Tuesday morning and are now believed to be fully operational.

Repairs were made to the motors inside the sirens after each site failed its test earlier this month.

TEMA reminds everyone that a tornado siren is not the best warning when indoors during a tornado threat. They believe it is better to have alerts on your phone with the WSMV 4 weather app or have a weather radio.

Wednesday’s drill will also include a statewide test of NOAA weather radios.

The tests are scheduled to happen at 9:30 a.m.

