Starbucks to mix coffee and olive oil in new beverages

Starbucks is launching new drinks with an unexpected twist.
Starbucks is launching new drinks with an unexpected twist.(Source: Starbucks/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks is adding an unexpected ingredient to its newest cup of joe - olive oil.

The coffee chain is introducing a new line of drinks made with a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil.

The new line includes the Oleato Caffe Latte, the Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso and the Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew.

The latte has in it oat milk and olive oil, while the espresso takes those two ingredients and add a hazelnut flavor.

The cold brew features a sweet milk foam infused with two olive oil servings.

Starbucks will make the new beverages available at its cafes in Italy this week. Versions will then hit southern California this spring,

Starbucks said the drinks will eventually go global sometime this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janae Edmonson and her sister
Middle Tennessee teen loses legs after being struck by car in St. Louis
Kayaker found dead, recovered from Percy Priest Lake
Missing kayaker found dead, recovered from Percy Priest Lake
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Man charged in crash that injured Smyrna teen had been in trouble before
Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit.
‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times
Security video shows an exchange of gunfire outside a Nashville bar
Camera captures shooting in Midtown

Latest News

Drugs were found in the vehicle.
Montgomery Co. deputies search for vehicle pursuit suspect
A person pauses to pay respects as portraits of the victims of a mass shooting at a gay...
Police: Club Q shooter tried to blame man who subdued him
Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold
Melvin Brown
‘Coach of the year:’ Hopkinsville basketball coach accused of drug trafficking