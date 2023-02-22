Shooting victim’s family wants feds to investigate incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of a man killed by a Mount Juliet police officer is calling on the Department of Justice to intervene in the case.

Terry Clayton, the attorney for the family of Eric Allen, has contacted the DOJ about the case.

He did that after he said the prosecutor and a grand jury in Wilson County decided last week not to press any criminal charges against the officer who shot and killed the 39-year-old Allen.

It all started with a traffic stop in November caught on body camera video.

A woman was driving and had stopped when the officer approached the vehicle. Allen was the passenger.

Police told them they were speeding, had a headlight out and issues with their tag.

The two were asked to get out of the car. The woman got out of the car, but Allen moved into the driver’s seat and started to drive off.

Within seconds, Mount Juliet Police Sgt. Josh Lo shot Allen.

The family wants to see Lo fired and criminally charged. They are also calling to remove police from traffic stops and invest in what they call “community accountable forms of safety.”

“If we stop officers from engaging in a conversation with a passenger who hadn’t done a thing, the only crime he committed was being born Black and driving in Mount Juliet,” Clayton said.

Allen’s mother was at Tuesday’s press conference but was too emotional to speak.

WSMV4 sat down with her earlier this month.

“When they pulled him out of the car, I knew he was already dead. They killed my baby,” Linda Allen said.

The family maintains Allen was unarmed.

Allen was a convicted felon, but Clayton said Allen had no outstanding warrants to his knowledge at the time of the traffic stop.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the shooting.

Lo returned to duty with the Mount Juliet Police Department less than a month after the shooting.

Mount Juliet Police sent WSMV4 a statement regarding the incident earlier this month.

“The men and women of the Mt. Juliet Police Department dedicate themselves to the department’s core values of compassion, commitment, courage, competence, and integrity. As police officers, we swore an oath to uphold those values, support the Constitution, and honor the sanctity of human life. Sgt. Lo took that same oath. While much of the TBI investigative findings are not public at this moment, Sgt. Lo return to duty after a preliminary review of the incident, which his actions are clear in the entirety of the released bodyworn camera video.”

