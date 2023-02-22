Rutherford Co. deputies help parents get new car seat for baby

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A mother has a new car seat for her daughter thanks to the help of the Rutherford County deputies.

A Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post says Deputy Jon Burleson spoke to 7-Eleven employee Martha Booker and learned she needed a new car seat for her 1-year-old daughter Athena. The post says Athena had outgrown her infant carrier.

Burleson was able to get Booker’s phone number and forwarded the number to Deputy Laura Enright of the RCSO Community Services Unit.

Enright met with the Booker family and the Sheriff’s Office provided a new seat for Athena.

Enright showed the parents how to safely and correctly install the car seat. Car seat checks are available to families at the RCSO at no cost.

Contact Sgt. Gary Herron or Enright to schedule a car seat check at 615-904-3065.

