Montgomery Co. PD searches for vehicle pursuit suspect

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vehicle pursuit that began in Stewart County ended in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning, and police said they are still looking for a suspect.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies assisted officers with the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office during the pursuit.

Stewart County officers chased the vehicle into Montgomery County, where the driver eventually stopped on South Liberty Church Road, according to a release.

A male suspect exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, and a woman, who remained in the car, was detained.

The area was secured and searched by law enforcement from several agencies.

