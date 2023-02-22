Montgomery Co. PD searches for vehicle pursuit suspect

Police are searching for a male suspect who fled the scene on foot in Stewart County.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office(MCSO facebook)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vehicle pursuit that began in Stewart County ended in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning, and police said they are still looking for a suspect.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies assisted officers with the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office during the pursuit.

Stewart County officers chased the vehicle into Montgomery County, where the driver eventually stopped on South Liberty Church Road, according to a release.

A male suspect exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, and a woman, who remained in the car, was detained.

The area was secured and searched by law enforcement from several agencies.

