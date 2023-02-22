Montgomery Co. deputies search for vehicle pursuit suspect

Deputies are searching for a male suspect who fled the scene on foot in Stewart County.
A woman was detained but police are still looking for another suspect.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vehicle pursuit that began in Stewart County ended in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning, and the search continues for the suspect.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies assisted officers with the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office during the pursuit.

Stewart County officers chased the vehicle into Montgomery County, where the driver eventually stopped on South Liberty Church Road, according to a release.

A male suspect exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, and a woman, who remained in the car, was detained.

The MCSO said the suspect is described as a Black male with shoulder-length dreadlocks who was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Inside the vehicle, deputies said they found methamphetamines and marijuana. The drugs will be sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for further analysis.

The area will be secured and searched by law enforcement from several agencies throughout the day.

