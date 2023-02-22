Giles County shows up for fire victims, donating essentials within hours


By Michael Warrick
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - Donations poured in for nine families who were displaced by an apartment fire after Giles County Schools asked for the community’s help.

After three hours of collecting donations Monday morning, the Giles County School Board said it was able to get the families and their children the immediate help they needed.

“It was overwhelming. There was a true outpouring of support,” April Sakowicz, who helped organize the donation drive, said. “It was an amazing thing to be a part of.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Nine families displaced by Pulaski apartment fire

A room at Pulaski Elementary School has been transformed into a one-stop shop for the victims filled with food, clothes, supplies and toys. Giles County Schools announced Tuesday it would no longer be taking donations after the outpouring of support from the community.

Pulaski Elementary Principal Mary Britton said she could see the smoke from the fire from her house and immediately checked her school’s database to see if any children lived there. Once it was confirmed around a dozen children were displaced, she helped organize the donation drive with Sakowicz and Giles County Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard.

“Very emotional. If you were the first ones to enter the school building yesterday when I was opening up the doors, you saw tears,” Britton said. “It was touching because [the victims] saw so many people who cared.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Children among dead in I-40 crash that killed 3, injured 11
Janae Edmonson and her sister
Middle Tennessee teen loses legs after being struck by car in St. Louis
Metro Nashville police said someone had been shooting in a common area when a bullet traveled...
Suspect in custody after stray bullet kills woman in Nashville apartment
Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit.
‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend

Latest News

Strong south winds will warm us up in a big way.
Feeling like spring for a few more days
About 145,000 cans of baby formula were recalled.
145,000 cans of baby formula recalled due to ‘possible health risk’
Human trafficking case.
4 arrested in Sumner Co. after multi-agency operation targeting human trafficking
Enfamil plant-based baby formula recalled
Enfamil plant-based baby formula recalled