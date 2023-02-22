Giles County shows up for fire victims, donating essentials within hours

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - Donations poured in for nine families who were displaced by an apartment fire after Giles County Schools asked for the community’s help.

After three hours of collecting donations Monday morning, the Giles County School Board said it was able to get the families and their children the immediate help they needed.

“It was overwhelming. There was a true outpouring of support,” April Sakowicz, who helped organize the donation drive, said. “It was an amazing thing to be a part of.”

A room at Pulaski Elementary School has been transformed into a one-stop shop for the victims filled with food, clothes, supplies and toys. Giles County Schools announced Tuesday it would no longer be taking donations after the outpouring of support from the community.

Pulaski Elementary Principal Mary Britton said she could see the smoke from the fire from her house and immediately checked her school’s database to see if any children lived there. Once it was confirmed around a dozen children were displaced, she helped organize the donation drive with Sakowicz and Giles County Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard.

“Very emotional. If you were the first ones to enter the school building yesterday when I was opening up the doors, you saw tears,” Britton said. “It was touching because [the victims] saw so many people who cared.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.