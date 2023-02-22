Friends of Lick Creek sue water authority

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The fight over the future of a creek in Davidson County continues.

An environmental group is now suing the Water Authority of Dickson County. The group, Friends of Lick Creek, is accusing WADC of keeping citizens in the dark about plans to push treated wastewater into the creek.

Last April, WSMV 4 told you about the proposal for the wastewater treatment plant that would discharge into Lick Creek. People there want to know more about it but claim they are not getting answers from WADC.

“The people who are going to be harmed and lives disrupted by this should have full information,” said Friends of Lick Creek co-founder Rodes Hart.

Hart claims WADC is not complying with public records requests they’ve submitted over the plans.

“I think there is a lot that they don’t want to see the light of day,” Hart said.

The group wanted a variety of documents, including studies on the creek, but the lawsuit alleges WADC only produced some of the records.

In a letter from WADC, they said most of the documents requested can already be found online. WSMV 4 reached out to WADC who sent us the following statement, attributed to executive director Michael Adams:

“The Water Authority of Dickson County has been in communication with the attorney for Save Lick Creek about records relating to the East Hickman Water Reclamation Facility and responded in good faith to his request for public records falling under Tennessee Code Annotated 10-7-505. Given the matter is now before the court, the Water Authority of Dickson County cannot comment about pending litigation.”

A judge has yet not ruled on the lawsuit.

