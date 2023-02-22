First Alert Forecast: Summer-like weather continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Rain and thunderstorms move through tonight ahead of a cold front. Expect one more really warm day before more typical February weather returns for beginning of the weekend.

SOME STORMS POSSIBLE TONIGHT:

This evening, a batch of showers and thunderstorms push through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. Some of the thunderstorms could get strong especially west of I-65. Heavy downpours and gusty winds would be the greatest threat. It’ll remain mild with lows in the 60s.

SUMMERY THURSDAY:

Thursday will then turn partly cloudy and very warm again with a lighter breeze than on Wednesday. Temperatures will zoom all the way into the low 80s. The high will be close to a record.

Colder air will move in Thursday evening, behind a cold front that will pass through the entire area, dropping to the low 40s by morning.

Temperatures will near record Thursday as highs will make it into the 80s. (WSMV)

FRIDAY & THIS WEEKEND:

We’ll have more clouds than sunshine from Friday through the weekend. There will be a few showers in the area each and every day, with the wettest time likely being early on Saturday. The rain should move out Saturday for a drier afternoon. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the mid 50s.

Temperatures will be more seasonable throughout with the mildest day being on Sunday. The high will climb to the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

Wind and showers will kick off our Monday. The high will be mild in the low 70s.

Then, pleasant and beautiful weather will take over for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 60s Tuesday and the mid 70s Wednesday.

