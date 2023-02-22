First Alert Forecast: Summer-like conditions over next few days

Record-breaking warmth is expected across the Mid State today with highs well into the 70s and maybe even pushing into the 80s in some spots this afternoon.

It will, however, come with gusty winds between 30-40 mph through our afternoon and into this evening. A Wind Advisory is now in effect across the Mid State until midnight tonight.

Most of our day will stay dry, but some showers will push back into the area late this afternoon and into our evening. Expect showers and storms overnight tonight, but there is no severe weather threat to speak of during the overnight hours.

Most of the rain will have tapered off by tomorrow morning and we might even get some sunshine back in the afternoon. The warm-up continues tomorrow with highs in the lower 80s.

Friday is going to be much cooler and breezy with temperatures only getting back into the 50s in the afternoon. It will be a breezy day with increasing clouds all day long.

As we head into the weekend, another storm system will bring us scattered showers for our Saturday afternoon. Highs on Saturday will top off in the 50s once again.

We should dry out for the most part on Sunday with temperatures back in the 60s for the day.

A push back into the 70s is expected on Monday, but it comes with another round of rain.

We should stay dry on Tuesday with highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.