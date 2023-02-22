Camera captures shooting outside bar in Midtown

Video captured an exchange of gunfire between a man on the street and a passing car.
Video captured an exchange of gunfire between a man on the street and a passing car.
By Amanda Hara and Carley Gordon
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARNING: The surveillance video in this story contains vulgar language. Viewer discretion is advised.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person showed up at a Nashville hospital after a shooting outside 3000 Bar on Demonbreun Street just before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Security video captured an exchange of gunfire between a man standing on the street and a light-colored car that passed by.

A security guard was also present during the shooting.

Police said one person showed up at the hospital shortly after the shooting with a gunshot wound.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

