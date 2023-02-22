Camera captures shooting in Midtown

WARNING: The surveillance video in this story contains vulgar language. Viewer discretion is advised.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was injured during a shooting on Demonbreun Street just before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Security video captured an exchange of gunfire between a man standing on the street and a light-colored car that passed by. The footage shows the car exiting a parking area next to a smoke shop, they pass by several men while words were exchanged. The car then makes a U-turn and opens fire going east on Demonbreun Street and drives away.

A security guard was also present during the shooting.

Police said one person showed up at the hospital shortly after the shooting with a gunshot wound.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

