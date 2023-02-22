4 arrested in Sumner Co. after multi-agency operation targeting human trafficking

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four people were arrested after a multi-agency operation targeting human sex trafficking, the Gallatin Police Department and Sumner County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Over a two-day period beginning Feb. 16, the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, Gallatin Police Department, 18th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Ancora TN and the Tennessee Department of Children Services were part of an undercover operation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Sumner County. Authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to commercial sex acts and prostitution. The primary operational goal was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.

Four people were arrested for seeking illicit check. One of those arrested was seeking illicit sex with minors.

Those arrested include:

Daniel Barillas, La Vergne, charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act and patronizing prostitution with a minor. Bond was set at $65,000 with a court date scheduled for March 15.

Jason Holbert, Charleston, West Virginia, charged with patronizing prostitution. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date set for March 15.

Jahir Hussain Mohamed-Ali, Franklin, Tennessee, charged with patronizing prostitution. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date set for March 15.

Michael Osheroff, Nashville, charted with three counts of patronizing prostitution. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date set for March 15.

According to the release, the investigations involving those arrested and others who haven’t been identified continues.

“These law enforcement agencies will continue to combat Human Trafficking and seek to prosecute anyone who engages in illicit sex acts with trafficked individuals and minors,” Gallatin Police and Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said in a joint statement.

