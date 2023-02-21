Woman stabs roommate with dagger during argument, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman has been arrested and charged with criminal homicide after police say she started an argument with her roommate.

Annette Pace, 35, is accused of stabbing her roommate during the argument Monday night, according to an affidavit.

Police were dispatched to 946 T. S. Jackson Ave. at about 5:15 p.m. for a stabbing call. Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim with multiple stab wounds, one to her back and another to her clavicle.

The victim told police the argument began because she had been going into Pace’s room. The woman said Pace first tried hitting her with her fists but soon pulled out a knife and stabbed her.

The woman told police the knife was about 7 inches long.

A third roommate told police she could hear the argument and witnessed Pace stab the woman in the back as she walked out the back door. The roommate also told police she saw Pace grab the victim and stab her once more in the lower neck and shoulder area.

The third roommate said she tried to intervene and yelled at Pace to leave. Pace then entered the house and exited out the front door, according to the affidavit.

A fourth roommate told police she also heard arguing and went outside her room to see the third roommate breaking up something between Pace and the victim. She told police she thought she saw Pace holding scissors but wasn’t sure because it was dark outside.

Pace was not at the house when police arrived but answered the phone when officers called her phone. She was picked up by police and returned to the scene.

Pace told police she got into an argument with the victim because she kept going into her room, according to the affidavit. Pace said she decided to leave the house after the two had been fighting for a while and took a walk to calm down.

She said she didn’t know how her roommate had been stabbed, according to the affidavit.

Pace permitted officers to search her room where they said they discovered a long dagger inside a backpack next to her bed. The weapon had red residue on the handle and base of the blade and matched the description given by the third roommate, according to the affidavit.

Pace was charged with attempted criminal homicide and remains in custody on a $150,000 bond.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where doctors said her injuries were life-threatening, but that she is currently in stable condition.

