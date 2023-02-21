Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after shooting in Bordeaux


Shooting in Bordeaux on 02-20-23
Shooting in Bordeaux on 02-20-23(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was taken to taken to Vanderbilt with serious injuries after she was shot at least twice at an auto body/garage, according to Metro Police.

The shooting happened on Monday evening around 7:22 p.m.

Police said the 28-year-old woman was shot at by an unknown person who may have been driving a dark colored sedan, according to police.

Officials said they do not know why the shooting happened or what started it.

Police recovered one gun on the premises and another gun inside one of the vehicles.

This story is developing.

