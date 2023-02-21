Woman dies after being shot in Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman died after she was shot at least twice at an auto body shop on Monday night, according to Metro Police.

Officials said the shooting happened at about 7:22 p.m. in the 3800 block of Clarksville Pike.

Police said 28-year-old Keviana Perry was shot by an unknown person who may have been driving a dark-colored sedan.

A witness said Perry and others allegedly got into a heated argument when a man got out of a small silver sedan and fired at Perry and a man inside a black SUV.

There was an apparent exchange of gunfire during the ensuing melee, according to police.

All of the people involved in the argument, including several witnesses, left the parking lot and business before the police arrived.

Perry was shot in the chest and died at the scene. Officials said it is not clear whether she was the intended target. The motive remains under investigation.

Police told WSMV they recovered two guns on the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

