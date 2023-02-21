Winchester park vandalized with racist, inappropriate graffiti

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) – A reward has been offered for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of vandals who spray painted a Winchester park with inappropriate and racist language.

The owner of Young Motorsports announced in a Facebook post the business is offering a $1,000 reward for information. Photos taken of the vandalized park show a racial slur, inappropriate imagery and curse words spray painted on playground equipment at Adventure Mountain.

“(Tipsters) can/will remain anonymous if desired,” the post says. “You got me with the hard R, not going to lie - congratulations and good luck everyone, including the vandals.

The business owner says to stop by the shop or contact Winchester police with more information.

