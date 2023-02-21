Two-vehicle crash shuts down Tiny Town Road

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A head-on collision involving two vehicles shut down a road in Clarksville Monday night.

The crash took place at around 8:30 p.m. on Tiny Town Road and Profit Drive, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles and airlifted from the scene. One driver reportedly experienced bleeding from the head.

Tiny Town Road was shut down for investigation but has since reopened. The current condition of both drivers is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.