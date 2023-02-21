Tornado warning siren test scheduled for Tuesday afternoon


Tornado siren
Tornado siren(MGN)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Office of Emergency Management will be testing three tornado warning sirens on Tuesday.

The OEM’s vendor CommTech will conduct growl tests on these tornado warning siren sites:

  • Siren 084, located at 8146 Coley Davis Rd.
  • Siren 087, located at 5141 John Hagar Rd.
  • Siren 093, located at 2749 Smith Springs Rd.

The tests will happen between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The OEM said you may not hear the test as the sirens are not meant to be heard inside of homes or buildings.

RELATED COVERAGE: 3 Nashville tornado sirens inoperable ahead of potential severe weather

The growl test will be verifying repairs made to the outdoor tornado warning sirens were successful. The siren will emit a sound for less than a minute during the test. Each of the three outdoor tornado warning siren sites failed during the February monthly test.

The monthly test of the outdoor tornado warning siren system is conducted to identify issues at tornado siren sites so they can be corrected as soon as possible.

There are currently 113 outdoor tornado warning sirens operated by Nashville Office of Emergency Management in Davidson County.

Davidson County tornado siren locations

