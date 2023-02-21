Temps in the 80s coming to Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Meteorologist Stefano DiPietro is tracking the warmest day of the year ahead for Middle Tennesseans.

TODAY

Temperatures will stay in the 60s today with more stubborn clouds to go around this afternoon. But that doesn’t mean we won’t see some peeks of sunshine going through our afternoon. A pocket of drizzle can’t be ruled out but most, if not all, stay dry.

TONIGHT

Tonight, we’ll see temperatures drop early, down into the lower 60s before midnight but then gradually warm up again before sunshine.

TOMORROW

Wednesday is looking much warmer with highs in the upper 70s pushing towards 80 in some spots. More widespread showers are expected overnight on Wednesday and into early Thursday morning.

THURSDAY

We’ll dry out Thursday afternoon with temperatures actually pushing back into the 80s! Thursday will start cloudy early, but we’ll look to get some afternoon sunshine.

Enjoy that warmth while it’s here, because it’s quicky gone on Friday with temperatures dropping back into the 50s for the day.

WEEKEND

We’ll rebound those temperatures back into the 60s on Saturday and Sunday but with the return of some scattered showers for the weekend.

Another round of rain is expected on Monday with highs back in the 70s.

