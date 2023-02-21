Teen shot in Nashville drive-by shooting

At least 20 shots were fired into a home and nearby cars, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
By Amanda Hara
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:49 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital after getting shot in a drive-by shooting that happened just after midnight Tuesday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Gunfire erupted near the teen’s home off Elgin Street in Nashville’s Woodbine area, officers reported.

Authorities said at least 20 shots were fired into the home and nearby cars.

Family members said they were watching TV when the shooting started. They said one of the bullets traveled through a window and into a back bedroom hitting the 17-year-old in the arm.

The teenage boy reportedly suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

