Rescue crews looking for missing kayaker on Percy Priest Lake


By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Officials have confirmed rescue crews are looking for a missing kayaker on Percy Priest Lake in La Vergne.

Anne Smith, spokeswoman for the City of La Vergne, said La Vergne Fire Rescue, Rutherford County Fire Rescue, and Tennessee Wildlife Resource Association crews have been searching for the missing kayaker since 12:30 p.m.

No other information has been released at this time.

