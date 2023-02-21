Organizations Battle Child Adversity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to the State Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth, Tennessee children are more likely to experience adversity than other kids around the country and for black kids in Tennessee, the numbers double.

WSMV4 spoke to organizations who are stepping to change that.

My Brother’s Keeper Nashville works to empower black boys.

They do it with book drives and clubs, college readiness events, career fairs and lots of reading.

“We believe that literacy is liberation,” said Lonnell Matthews, the co-chair for My Brother’s Keeper Nashville.

Matthews is also Davidson County’s juvenile court clerk, so he knows first hand what can happen when things go wrong.

“The more adverse childhood experiences that the young people have, the more traumatic their life can be,” said Matthews.

He also knows what happens when things go right.

“If kids are learning to read, if they are really grasping the skills, then they are truly freeing themselves from any box or any corner that people try to put them in,” said Matthews.

For the “Girls on the Run,” that feeling of liberation starts with their laces.

“It’s just a chance to give them some space to ask some questions, or share some things, or just have some camaraderie,” said Karen Hardin, the Executive Director for Girls on the Run.

The after school program promotes joy, health and confidence for girls grades three through eight.

Each season ends with a 5k race, but the finish line is just the beginning.

“When you put the prompts out there, you’ll be surprised at what the girls will bring to the conversation and it’s a really great opportunity to help them navigate through some difficult situations,” said Hardin.

The volunteers who make up these organizations see the stats.

They know Tennessee’s children are up against a lot and they’re doing something about it.

“We cant wait for anybody else to do it for us,” said Matthews.

They hope others will see this story and feel inspired to do the same.

“And as much as you may find that you’re helping the girls, I think you’ll find that you take a lot away from that experience personally as well,” said Hardin.

If you’d like to donate or volunteer for My Brother’s Keeper Nashville visit https://mbknashville.weebly.com/

If you’d like to donate or volunteer for Girls on the Run visit https://www.gotrmiddletn.org/

