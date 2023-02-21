Organizations Battle Child Adversity


According to the State Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth, Tennessee children are more likely to experience adversity than other kids around the country
By Carley Gordon
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to the State Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth, Tennessee children are more likely to experience adversity than other kids around the country and for black kids in Tennessee, the numbers double.

WSMV4 spoke to organizations who are stepping to change that.

My Brother’s Keeper Nashville works to empower black boys.

They do it with book drives and clubs, college readiness events, career fairs and lots of reading.

“We believe that literacy is liberation,” said Lonnell Matthews, the co-chair for My Brother’s Keeper Nashville.

Matthews is also Davidson County’s juvenile court clerk, so he knows first hand what can happen when things go wrong.

“The more adverse childhood experiences that the young people have, the more traumatic their life can be,” said Matthews.

He also knows what happens when things go right.

“If kids are learning to read, if they are really grasping the skills, then they are truly freeing themselves from any box or any corner that people try to put them in,” said Matthews.

For the “Girls on the Run,” that feeling of liberation starts with their laces.

“It’s just a chance to give them some space to ask some questions, or share some things, or just have some camaraderie,” said Karen Hardin, the Executive Director for Girls on the Run.

The after school program promotes joy, health and confidence for girls grades three through eight.

Each season ends with a 5k race, but the finish line is just the beginning.

“When you put the prompts out there, you’ll be surprised at what the girls will bring to the conversation and it’s a really great opportunity to help them navigate through some difficult situations,” said Hardin.

The volunteers who make up these organizations see the stats.

They know Tennessee’s children are up against a lot and they’re doing something about it.

“We cant wait for anybody else to do it for us,” said Matthews.

They hope others will see this story and feel inspired to do the same.

“And as much as you may find that you’re helping the girls, I think you’ll find that you take a lot away from that experience personally as well,” said Hardin.

If you’d like to donate or volunteer for My Brother’s Keeper Nashville visit https://mbknashville.weebly.com/

If you’d like to donate or volunteer for Girls on the Run visit https://www.gotrmiddletn.org/

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Children among dead in I-40 crash that killed 3, injured 11
Metro Nashville police said someone had been shooting in a common area when a bullet traveled...
Suspect in custody after stray bullet kills woman in Nashville apartment
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend
Players from Austin Peay and North Florida got involved in a skirmish behind the basket at the...
Austin Peay’s final game at Dunn Center ends in brawl
Hunter Chase Nance
Deputies: Woman escaped from man who kidnapped her to kill her ‘for the thrill’

Latest News

Jasper's Smoked Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Jasper’s Smoked Lettuce Chicken Wraps
Orange Ricotta Scones
Orange Ricotta Scones
"Through the Looking Glass" cocktail from Fairlane Hotel's pop-up bar The Alice
“Through the Looking Glass” cocktail from Fairlane Hotel’s pop-up bar The Alice
Fat Bottom Brewing shares their Beer Cheese recipe
Crockpot Fat Bottom Beer Cheese