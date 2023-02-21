Nashville SC parking, traffic issues concern neighbors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who live in Wedgewood-Houston said they’re very concerned about Nashville SC fans coming into their neighborhood when the season starts this weekend.

Neighbors said it’s a problem they’ve been dealing with since Geodis Park opened last year, and Sunday’s SheBelieves Cup matches involving the U.S. women and other international teams was a parking nightmare with hundreds of cars lining both sides of the street outside homes.

John Swaner said he has had to chase cars away from his driveway and yard because they’ll park in his cul-de-sac despite the no parking signs posted along the curb.

“Some of them will get aggressive with you and say, ‘Well, you don’t own the street,’” Swaner said. “That’s true. I don’t own the street, but you are pulling off in my grass, you’re rutting it up. You’re throwing your trash out in my yard when you come back. It’s just an issue that the whole neighborhood has been dealing with.”

Swaner said the cars flood his street because there is not enough parking near Geodis Park. He is dreading this summer with even more events planned for the stadium.

His wife has a serious heart condition, and Swaner said he is concerned an ambulance would not be able to get to their house in an emergency with the street blocked by cars.

“Me and the wife had to stand out in the road to keep people from blocking our driveways, parking in our grass,” Swaner said. “We’ve got signs up usually saying no parking, but they ignore that. If you don’t catch them, they’ll jump out of their car and take off to the game.”

“It’s cars lined up for hundreds of yards, and if you’re in a hurry and have somewhere to be, it’s not a good day to have to get somewhere,” neighbor Brendan Berigan said. “The area is not designed to hold that amount of people coming in and out on gamedays. You can tell it wasn’t really well thought through when they opened the stadium.”

Berigan is hopeful there will be more parking lots built around the stadium for fans to park. WeGo is also expanding bus service to the area on gamedays to cut down on the number of people who need to drive to the stadium.

“The most frequent service to Geodis Park is on bus Route 52 – Nolensville Pike. It runs until 11:45 p.m. and it’s a short walk across the fairgrounds to the stadium. Nashville SC is working on ways to improve that pathway to make it easier for fans to walk from the bus stop to the stadium,” WeGo spokesperson Eric Melcher said. “The other route to the stadium is 77, Thompson-Wedgewood. The MTA Board is set to vote on a plan to extend service on the 77 until 10 p.m. on Saturdays and weekdays. If approved, those new hours would start on April 2.”

WSMV reached out to Nashville SC and NDOT to see what is being done to reduce traffic congestion and parking issues around the stadium this season. We have not yet received a response.

