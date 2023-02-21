Local company notices an uptick in skunk related damage to people’s homes


WSMV's Justina Latimer reports.
By Justina Latimer
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - February is skunk mating season in Tennessee and one wildlife removal company says skunk activity is causing severe damage to people’s homes.

Wildlife technician Harrison Burkle with Alpha Wildlife has had his hands full lately.

“We have to wear suits and respirators and gloves to handle the feces to clean up the mess they leave behind,” stated Burkle.

Burkle says this time of year they are averaging about 30 calls per week related to skunks in the Nashville area.

“We had a case one time where we had a skunk die underneath an AC and its tail was sticking out and the client called it in thinking it was still alive,” he explained.

They have seen a lot of activity in areas like Brentwood, Mount Juliet, Antioch, Hendersonville and more.

“When they get in, they like to get under HVAC units or they will find crevices in your foundation. Once they are inside they will destroy duct systems if they have the opportunity to,” said Burkle.

If you are worried about these striped visitors getting into your space, Harrison recommends keeping an eye on your AC unit and making sure there are no holes around your foundation that may lead to your home.

“If you think that you are having skunks on your property or underneath your home, give us a call and we can do a free evaluation to see if they are living underneath your home,” stated Burkle.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Children among dead in I-40 crash that killed 3, injured 11
Janae Edmonson and her sister
Middle Tennessee teen loses legs after being struck by car in St. Louis
Metro Nashville police said someone had been shooting in a common area when a bullet traveled...
Suspect in custody after stray bullet kills woman in Nashville apartment
Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit.
‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend

Latest News

Family members said they were watching TV when the shooting started. They said one of the...
Teen talks about being shot in house during drive-by shooting
Skunks causing damage to homes in mating season
Skunks causing damage to homes in mating season
Family wants more action taken after son killed by cop
Family wants more action taken after son killed by cop
Community support for families impacted by fire
Community support for families impacted by fire
Severe weather awareness week underway
Severe weather awareness week underway