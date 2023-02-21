Local company notices an uptick in skunk related damage to people’s homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - February is skunk mating season in Tennessee and one wildlife removal company says skunk activity is causing severe damage to people’s homes.

Wildlife technician Harrison Burkle with Alpha Wildlife has had his hands full lately.

“We have to wear suits and respirators and gloves to handle the feces to clean up the mess they leave behind,” stated Burkle.

Burkle says this time of year they are averaging about 30 calls per week related to skunks in the Nashville area.

“We had a case one time where we had a skunk die underneath an AC and its tail was sticking out and the client called it in thinking it was still alive,” he explained.

They have seen a lot of activity in areas like Brentwood, Mount Juliet, Antioch, Hendersonville and more.

“When they get in, they like to get under HVAC units or they will find crevices in your foundation. Once they are inside they will destroy duct systems if they have the opportunity to,” said Burkle.

If you are worried about these striped visitors getting into your space, Harrison recommends keeping an eye on your AC unit and making sure there are no holes around your foundation that may lead to your home.

“If you think that you are having skunks on your property or underneath your home, give us a call and we can do a free evaluation to see if they are living underneath your home,” stated Burkle.

