Guns N’ Roses to perform at Geodis Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rock band Guns N’ Roses announced their return to the road with their 2023 World Tour, and Nashville made the list of cities they’ll be performing in.

Guns N’ Roses will kick off their tour on June 5 in Israel and conclude on Oct. 16 in Vancouver, BC. The band will perform in Nashville on Aug. 26 at Geodis Park.

The band will be performing in the Middle East, Europe and North America.

Presale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Feb. 22, and general sale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Feb. 24. Nashville Soccer Club Season Ticket Members can purchase tickets on Feb. 23.

Guns N' Roses tour dates (WSMV)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.