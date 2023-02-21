Guns N’ Roses to perform at Geodis Park

The band will play in Nashville this summer.
Guns N' Roses announces their world tour.
Guns N' Roses announces their world tour.(Veleska Thomas)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rock band Guns N’ Roses announced their return to the road with their 2023 World Tour, and Nashville made the list of cities they’ll be performing in.

Guns N’ Roses will kick off their tour on June 5 in Israel and conclude on Oct. 16 in Vancouver, BC. The band will perform in Nashville on Aug. 26 at Geodis Park.

The band will be performing in the Middle East, Europe and North America.

Presale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Feb. 22, and general sale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Feb. 24. Nashville Soccer Club Season Ticket Members can purchase tickets on Feb. 23.

Guns N' Roses tour dates
Guns N' Roses tour dates(WSMV)

