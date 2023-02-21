First Alert Forecast: Mid Spring-like Temperatures Soon

Rain & a few thunderstorms are likely Wednesday evening.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Record high temperatures will develop in Middle Tennessee on Wednesday.

TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY:

Clouds will increase this afternoon. We’ll have a light wind with temperatures well above the average, in the mid-upper 60s.

Tonight, a passing sprinkle or shower will be possible as a warm front moves through.

Wednesday will turn windy and very warm with temperatures soaring to near 80°.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will move through Wednesday night.

Thursday will be at least as warm as Wednesday with a breeze, but not quite as much wind as on Wednesday. We’ll have just a 20% shower chance along a cold front that will move through during the afternoon.

Warmer weather builds into the Mid State on Wednesday.
Warmer weather builds into the Mid State on Wednesday.(WSMV)

FRIDAY:

It’ll be mostly cloudy and turn much cooler on Friday with the chance for a passing shower or two, mainly south of I-40.

WEEKEND:

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and rainy. Sunday should feature much less rain, bringing just the slightest chance for a shower and milder weather.

NEXT WEEK:

A lot of wind with showers are likely on Monday.

Tuesday looks uneventful and cooler, but still mild for late February.

