First Alert Forecast: Mid Spring-like Temperatures Soon
Rain & a few thunderstorms are likely Wednesday evening.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Record high temperatures will develop in Middle Tennessee on Wednesday.
TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY:
Clouds will increase this afternoon. We’ll have a light wind with temperatures well above the average, in the mid-upper 60s.
Tonight, a passing sprinkle or shower will be possible as a warm front moves through.
Wednesday will turn windy and very warm with temperatures soaring to near 80°.
Showers and a few thunderstorms will move through Wednesday night.
Thursday will be at least as warm as Wednesday with a breeze, but not quite as much wind as on Wednesday. We’ll have just a 20% shower chance along a cold front that will move through during the afternoon.
FRIDAY:
It’ll be mostly cloudy and turn much cooler on Friday with the chance for a passing shower or two, mainly south of I-40.
WEEKEND:
Saturday will be mostly cloudy and rainy. Sunday should feature much less rain, bringing just the slightest chance for a shower and milder weather.
NEXT WEEK:
A lot of wind with showers are likely on Monday.
Tuesday looks uneventful and cooler, but still mild for late February.
