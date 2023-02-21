Feeling like spring for a few more days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures will soar to record setting heights tomorrow before cooling down for the weekend.

VERY WARM THROUGH THURSDAY:

Tonight, a passing sprinkle or shower will be possible as a warm front moves through, the low will be near 60.

Wednesday will turn windy and very warm with temperatures soaring to near 80°. 74° is the record for the date, a new one will likely be set.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will move through Wednesday night.

Thursday will be at least as warm as Wednesday with a breeze, but not quite as much wind as on Wednesday. We’ll have just a 20% shower chance along a cold front that will move through during the afternoon.

FRIDAY:

It’ll be mostly cloudy and turn much cooler on Friday with the chance for a passing shower or two, mainly south of I-40. Temperatures will be drastically cooler, highs on in the mid 50s.

COOLER WEEKEND:

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and rainy. the high again will be in the mid 50s.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with warmer air and featuring much less rain, bringing just the slightest chance for a shower. The high will bounce back to the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

A lot of wind with showers are likely on Monday. The high will be near 70.

Tuesday looks uneventful and cooler, but still mild for late February. Partly cloudy with the high in the low 60s.

