Feeling like spring for a few more days

If you are a warm weather fan, check out this forecast
Strong south winds will warm us up in a big way.
Strong south winds will warm us up in a big way.(WSMV)
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures will soar to record setting heights tomorrow before cooling down for the weekend.

VERY WARM THROUGH THURSDAY:

Tonight, a passing sprinkle or shower will be possible as a warm front moves through, the low will be near 60.

Wednesday will turn windy and very warm with temperatures soaring to near 80°. 74° is the record for the date, a new one will likely be set.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will move through Wednesday night.

Thursday will be at least as warm as Wednesday with a breeze, but not quite as much wind as on Wednesday. We’ll have just a 20% shower chance along a cold front that will move through during the afternoon.

FRIDAY:

It’ll be mostly cloudy and turn much cooler on Friday with the chance for a passing shower or two, mainly south of I-40. Temperatures will be drastically cooler, highs on in the mid 50s.

COOLER WEEKEND:

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and rainy. the high again will be in the mid 50s.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with warmer air and featuring much less rain, bringing just the slightest chance for a shower. The high will bounce back to the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

A lot of wind with showers are likely on Monday. The high will be near 70.

Tuesday looks uneventful and cooler, but still mild for late February. Partly cloudy with the high in the low 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Children among dead in I-40 crash that killed 3, injured 11
Janae Edmonson and her sister
Middle Tennessee teen loses legs after being struck by car in St. Louis
Metro Nashville police said someone had been shooting in a common area when a bullet traveled...
Suspect in custody after stray bullet kills woman in Nashville apartment
Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit.
‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Scott DesJarlais
DesJarlais proposes legislation that would require president to ‘prove cognitive competency’ to be on ballot
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Man charged in crash that injured Smyrna teen had been in trouble before
Tornado siren
Testing complete for three tornado sirens in Nashville
Ballot (generic)
Who is running for Nashville Mayor in 2023?