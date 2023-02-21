Entrepreneurs meet at second annual Renaissance Women’s Summit

Dozens of women entrepreneurs plan to meet and share ideas.
The one-day event is taking place on Feb. 25.
By Alexandria Adams
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday, Feb. 25th, dozens of women entrepreneurs will meet and share ideas at the second annual Women’s Renaissance Summit.

The one-day conference was created by Renaissance Marketing Group and Boss Talks Network.

The Wond’ry at Vanderbilt University will host the event with a several keynote speakers throughout the day.

Gabby Hirata, Chief Executive and President of Diane von Furstenberg will close the day.

There will also be a market for anyone to shop starting at 8 a.m..

The event allows women to come together to empower one another with conversations about how to get their business to takeoff.

Visit the Women’s Renaissance Summit’s website for more information.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Children among dead in I-40 crash that killed 3, injured 11
Janae Edmonson and her sister
Middle Tennessee teen loses legs after being struck by car in St. Louis
Metro Nashville police said someone had been shooting in a common area when a bullet traveled...
Suspect in custody after stray bullet kills woman in Nashville apartment
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend
Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit.
‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times

Latest News

Photos show graffiti spray painted on playground equipment at a Winchester park.
Winchester park vandalized with racist, inappropriate graffiti
wsmv women's summit
Women's summit happening this weekend
Tornado siren
Tornado warning siren test scheduled for Tuesday afternoon
Warmer weather builds into the Mid State on Wednesday.
First Alert Forecast: Mid Spring-like Temperatures Soon