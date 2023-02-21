Entrepreneurs meet at second annual Renaissance Women’s Summit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday, Feb. 25th, dozens of women entrepreneurs will meet and share ideas at the second annual Women’s Renaissance Summit.

The one-day conference was created by Renaissance Marketing Group and Boss Talks Network.

The Wond’ry at Vanderbilt University will host the event with a several keynote speakers throughout the day.

Gabby Hirata, Chief Executive and President of Diane von Furstenberg will close the day.

There will also be a market for anyone to shop starting at 8 a.m..

The event allows women to come together to empower one another with conversations about how to get their business to takeoff.

Visit the Women’s Renaissance Summit’s website for more information.

