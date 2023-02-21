DesJarlais proposes legislation that would require president to ‘prove cognitive competency’ to be on ballot


By Chuck Morris
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Congressman Scott DesJarlais has introduced a bill that would amend the U.S. Constitution to require any presidential and vice-presidential candidate prove cognitive competency to be on the ballot.

DesJarlais, R-Tenn., believes the measure should be a nonpartisan issue.

“This should be a completely nonpartisan issue and all Americans deserve leaders that are mentally competent,” DesJarlais, a former family medical doctor, said in an exclusive interview with the Washington Examiner. “How this is not already a requirement codified in law defies logic.”

The bill is known as the Presidential Candidate Cognitive Requirements Act.

Like most amendments to the Constitution, Congress will enforce this through appropriate legislations.

DesJarlais is currently working with the GOP Doctors Caucus to write the companion legislation outlining what tests would need to be passed to be deemed cognitively competent and set up a nonpartisan committee of doctors to administer the test to avoid political targeting.

Amending the Constitution is not an easy process. Proposal needs two-thirds majority support in the House and Senate or the backing of a national convention convened at the request of two-thirds of the country’s legislatures. The proposal then must be ratified by three-quarters of the states, either through their legislature or a convention.

The Washington Examiner reported that Democrats had pitched similar proposals in the past, most notably Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., in 2017.

