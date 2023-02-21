Austin Peay suspends three players after post-game brawl vs. North Florida

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Atlantic Sun Conference and Austin Peay has suspended three players following a fight at the end of Saturday’s game against North Florida.

The league and university announced Cameron Copeland, Carlos Paez and Kamarie Coffey will be suspended for one game, which will be served Wednesday at Stetson.

In addition, Austin Peay has suspended Coffey for an additional game, which will be served Friday at Florida Gulf Coast.

The fight occurred at the end of Austin Peay’s 73-71 victory over North Florida. The game was the Governors last in Dunn Center before moving to F&M Bank Arena in downtown Clarksville next season.

Copeland was fouled hard by North Florida’s Jonathan Aybar as he was attempting to score as time was running out. The foul, ruled to be a Flagrant 1 by the officials, sparked the Austin Peay players to come to defense of Copeland.

The skirmish occurred behind the Austin Peay goal near the front row of fans at the end of the court.

After the fight ended on the court, video showed North Florida players and coaches and Austin Peay administrators running into the hallway beneath the stands were both locker rooms are located.

A scuffle broke out between North Florida and Austin Peay following a hard foul at the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/2fEbFR0L2P — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 19, 2023

“I am disappointed with the behavior at the conclusion of today’s game with North Florida,” Austin Peay Vice President and Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison said in a statement after Saturday’s game. “Our student-athletes are held to a higher standard, and tonight’s behavior does not represent the ‘Total Gov Concept.’ Austin Peay and the ASun Conference take pride in sportsmanship. That didn’t happen today. We will work with the ASun Conference to determine the appropriate path forward and respond accordingly.”

The league or North Florida has announced if there were any punishment against Osprey players.

North Florida said in a statement on Saturday:

“It was a disappointing ending to today’s men’s basketball game at Austin Peay. The safety and sportsmanship without our athletic events is of the utmost importance. We will work together in cooperation with the ASun Conference to determine the best response moving forward.”

Statement in regards to the ending of today's men's basketball game at Austin Peay. pic.twitter.com/UV0d1D30OE — UNF Athletics (@UNFOspreys) February 19, 2023

The league’s regular season ends Friday and post-season play begins next week.

