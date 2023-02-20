Woman arrested, charged for fatal September crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was arrested Sunday afternoon for a fatal crash in September.

Leann Sealy, 25, was arrested for a head-on collision that killed her passenger, Tremel Lewis, 28, in September 2022, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said Sealy and Lewis were driving in a Saturn Aura on Hobson Pike just past Old Nottingham Drive when Sealy crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic. They crashed head-on with a Nissan Murano just before 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 4.

Sealy and Lewis were not wearing seatbelts, according to police. They were both taken to Vanderbilt where Lewis later died.

Both occupants of the Nissan were wearing seatbelts and were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sealy was charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication and two counts of vehicular assault, according to MNPD. Sealy had several other existing charges, including failure to appear, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sealy remains in custody on a $171,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.