THP: At least 1 dead after Maury County crash

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least one person is dead after a crash in Maury County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP reported the crash happened at US-43 at Old Zion Road at about 4 p.m.

The crash was between a commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle, according to THP.

This is a developing story. WSMV4 will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.