THP: At least 1 dead after Maury County crash

THP is investigating the crash.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least one person is dead after a crash in Maury County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP reported the crash happened at US-43 at Old Zion Road at about 4 p.m.

The crash was between a commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle, according to THP.

This is a developing story. WSMV4 will update this story when more information is available.

