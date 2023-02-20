THP: At least 1 dead after Maury County crash
THP is investigating the crash.
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least one person is dead after a crash in Maury County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
THP reported the crash happened at US-43 at Old Zion Road at about 4 p.m.
The crash was between a commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle, according to THP.
This is a developing story. WSMV4 will update this story when more information is available.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.