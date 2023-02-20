Several injured in multi-vehicle crash involving 15-passenger van

A vehicle slid into another lane and struck another vehicle, causing it to overturn, according to THP.
FILE - Car crash
FILE - Car crash(MGN)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash involving three vehicles left several people injured on Sunday.

At about 2 p.m., the driver of a 2008 Ford F-450 pulled out in front of another vehicle on Interstate 65, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s preliminary report.

The report said the driver of the second vehicle, a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, did not have enough time to stop for the other driver and hit the rear of the Ford F-450 near mile marker 66 on I-65 South.

After the initial collision, the Jeep Grand Cherokee slid into another lane, struck another vehicle and caused it to overturn, THP said.

The third vehicle was a 15-passenger Ford E-350, which was carrying five passengers inside. According to the preliminary report, all five passengers were injured as a result of the crash. Four out of the five passengers were wearing a seatbelt, including the driver.

The driver of the Ford F-450 and his passenger suffered no injuries. The driver of the Jeep was also not injured.

