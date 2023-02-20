Paul Rudd’s dog look-alike adopted from Collierville shelter

The shelter believes the Aussie mix resembles the actor.
A Collierville shelter believes this pooch looks like famous actor Paul Rudd.
A Collierville shelter believes this pooch looks like famous actor Paul Rudd.(Collierville Animal Shelter)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 20, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A dog at the Collierville Animal Shelter has gained attention for boasting similar looks to one famous actor.

Pawl Ruff, formerly known as Waffle House, is a 65-pound Aussie mix who shelter staff believes resembles Paul Rudd.

Pawl Ruff’s description reads: “Like Mr. Rudd, I’m a gentle, easy-going fella, the kind of guy you want to be your neighbor, best friend, or lifelong companion.”

Pawl Ruff is potty-trained, walks well on a leash, and sports long, thick and soft fur, according to his description.

The City of Collierville called on Rudd to adopt his look-alike in a tweet.

The Aussie mix was available for adoption but has since been adopted. The adopter’s identity is unknown.

