Paul Rudd’s dog look-alike adopted from Collierville shelter
The shelter believes the Aussie mix resembles the actor.
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A dog at the Collierville Animal Shelter has gained attention for boasting similar looks to one famous actor.
Pawl Ruff, formerly known as Waffle House, is a 65-pound Aussie mix who shelter staff believes resembles Paul Rudd.
Pawl Ruff’s description reads: “Like Mr. Rudd, I’m a gentle, easy-going fella, the kind of guy you want to be your neighbor, best friend, or lifelong companion.”
Pawl Ruff is potty-trained, walks well on a leash, and sports long, thick and soft fur, according to his description.
The City of Collierville called on Rudd to adopt his look-alike in a tweet.
The Aussie mix was available for adoption but has since been adopted. The adopter’s identity is unknown.
