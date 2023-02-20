No injuries after Spring Hill home destroyed in fire


Spring Hill house fire
Spring Hill house fire(Spring Hill Fire Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a home was destroyed in a fire in Spring Hill, according to officials.

On Sunday afternoon, Spring Hill Fire Department (SHFD) officials were called to the 1700 block of Humphreys Glen.

The fire chief with SHFD said neighbors helped the homeowner evacuate.

After about an hour of battling the fire, officials got the flames under control.

The fire chief said the home was destroyed.

