No injuries after Spring Hill home destroyed in fire

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a home was destroyed in a fire in Spring Hill, according to officials.

On Sunday afternoon, Spring Hill Fire Department (SHFD) officials were called to the 1700 block of Humphreys Glen.

The fire chief with SHFD said neighbors helped the homeowner evacuate.

After about an hour of battling the fire, officials got the flames under control.

The fire chief said the home was destroyed.

