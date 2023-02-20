Nine families displaced by Pulaski apartment fire


Nine families were displaced by a fire at Tanglewood Apartments in Pulaski on Sunday afternoon.
Nine families were displaced by a fire at Tanglewood Apartments in Pulaski on Sunday afternoon.(Giles County Fire & Rescue)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nine families were displaced after a fire at Tanglewood Apartments on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched at 1:20 p.m. after a caller told dispatch they could see smoke and no flames at the apartments located at 8201 Tanglewood Dr. First arriving units reported heavy smoke and fire on the breezeway and evacuated residents in the building.

Pulaski Fire began an aggressive attack on the fire in the third-floor attic space. The fire breached the roof line and firefighters were pulled from the building. Firefighters used an aerial stream from a ladder truck to extinguish the fire.

The Pulaski Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Giles County Fire & Rescue.

No injuries were reported, according to the fire department. The American Red Cross is assisting the nine families displaced by the fire.

The Giles County Board of Education collected items for fire victims on Monday morning. A Facebook page has also been set up for residents to post their needs.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Children among dead in I-40 crash that killed 3, injured 11
Players from Austin Peay and North Florida got involved in a skirmish behind the basket at the...
Austin Peay’s final game at Dunn Center ends in brawl
Deford Bailey
Grand Ole Opry apologizes to Deford Bailey
Crime scene tape remains near the scene of a fatal shooting Saturday night on Dickerson Pike.
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Nashville bar
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend

Latest News

Janae Edmondson was walking to her hotel with family members when she was struck by a car in...
Middle Tennessee teen struck by car in St. Louis
Janae Edmondson was walking to her hotel with family members when she was struck by a car in...
Middle Tennessee teen struck by car in downtown St. Louis
A Collierville shelter believes this pooch looks like famous actor Paul Rudd.
Paul Rudd’s dog look-alike adopted from Collierville shelter
Metro Nashville police said someone had been shooting in a common area when a bullet traveled...
Suspect in custody after stray bullet kills woman in Nashville apartment