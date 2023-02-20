Nine families displaced by Pulaski apartment fire

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nine families were displaced after a fire at Tanglewood Apartments on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched at 1:20 p.m. after a caller told dispatch they could see smoke and no flames at the apartments located at 8201 Tanglewood Dr. First arriving units reported heavy smoke and fire on the breezeway and evacuated residents in the building.

Pulaski Fire began an aggressive attack on the fire in the third-floor attic space. The fire breached the roof line and firefighters were pulled from the building. Firefighters used an aerial stream from a ladder truck to extinguish the fire.

The Pulaski Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Giles County Fire & Rescue.

No injuries were reported, according to the fire department. The American Red Cross is assisting the nine families displaced by the fire.

The Giles County Board of Education collected items for fire victims on Monday morning. A Facebook page has also been set up for residents to post their needs.

