Middle Tennessee teen struck by car in St. Louis

Teen was walking back to hotel with family after attending volleyball tournament
A Middle Tennessee teen participating in a volleyball tournament was struck by a car while walking to her hotel with family.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee teen attending a volleyball event in St. Louis was critically injured when she was hit by a car, authorities said.

Janae Edmondson, 16, was at the event Saturday with her family and was walking to their hotel after the first day when a driver drove through a yield sign and struck a car. The car then hit Edmondson, according to St. Louis Metro Police, and she was critically injured.

The driver of the car that ran through the yield sign has been arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

“We are thankful to report that her condition, though serious, is now stable,” Mid TN Volleyball Club posted on its website. “We at Mid Tn Volleyball are asking our community to pray for Janae, her family and her teammates. The whole club loves Janae and values her athletic gifts, toughness, determination and perseverance. These are things she will need in great measure during the long recovery that lies ahead.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Edmondson family with medical expenses and other financial needs.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

