Metro Police say man shoots, kills girlfriend inside Edgehill apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged with criminal homicide after he shot a woman inside her Edgehill apartment, according to Metro Police.

On Sunday morning, Metro Police was called to the 1200 block of 14th Ave after 38-year-old Tabitha Oglesby’s 19-year-old son called 911. He reported she was being physically assaulted by her boyfriend.

When officers arrived, they found Oglesby was critically injured and 44-year-old Robert Grayson was there. Officers took a handgun from Grayson’s coat pocket. Oglesby was taken to Vanderbilt where she later died.

When Metro Police interviewed Grayson, he said he and Oglesby were dating and that prior to the shooting, the two had gotten into an argument. He left the apartment but later returned and reignited the argument, becoming physical.

Oglesby’s son attempted to intervene during the fight, but he ran for help after Grayson allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened to kill them both, according to Metro Police.

Grayson was also charged with aggravated assault and was booked on a $575,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.