Metro Police say man shoots, kills girlfriend inside Edgehill apartment


Shooting in Edgehill on Sunday morning.
Shooting in Edgehill on Sunday morning.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged with criminal homicide after he shot a woman inside her Edgehill apartment, according to Metro Police.

On Sunday morning, Metro Police was called to the 1200 block of 14th Ave after 38-year-old Tabitha Oglesby’s 19-year-old son called 911. He reported she was being physically assaulted by her boyfriend.

When officers arrived, they found Oglesby was critically injured and 44-year-old Robert Grayson was there. Officers took a handgun from Grayson’s coat pocket. Oglesby was taken to Vanderbilt where she later died.

When Metro Police interviewed Grayson, he said he and Oglesby were dating and that prior to the shooting, the two had gotten into an argument. He left the apartment but later returned and reignited the argument, becoming physical.

Oglesby’s son attempted to intervene during the fight, but he ran for help after Grayson allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened to kill them both, according to Metro Police.

Grayson was also charged with aggravated assault and was booked on a $575,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
3 dead, 11 hospitalized following I-40 crash
A mother dog and her five puppies were found abandoned on the side of the road.
Mother dog and puppies found abandoned in box
Deford Bailey
Grand Ole Opry apologizes to Deford Bailey
Tiger Woods, right, jokes with Justin Thomas as they wait to tee off on the fourth hole during...
Tiger Woods goes viral for all the wrong reasons at Riviera
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Kyle Jacobs, Kellie Pickler’s husband found dead in home according to Metro Police

Latest News

Spring Hill house fire
No injuries after Spring Hill home destroyed in fire
Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) waves to the crowd during a standing ovation...
Predators to unveil Rinne statue on March 25
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
Suspects (3rd suspect believed to be injured)
MPD: 10 injured, 1 dead after double shootings in Whitehaven