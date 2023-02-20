Jasper’s Smoked Lettuce Chicken Wraps


By Today in Nashville
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SMOKED CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS

2 6oz chicken breast smoked and cubed

1 red onion julienned

2 red bell peppers julienned

1 10oz package shredded carrots

2 oz crushed peanuts

2 Tbsp sesame seeds

2 oz green onion sliced 1/8″

1/2 cup bang bang sauce

6 leaves romaine hearts washed

BANG BANG SAUCE

1 cup white wine

1/2 cup rice wine vinegar

1/4 cup sambal oleak

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 Tbsp salt

1 Tbsp black pepper

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp granulated garlic

1 tsp onion powder

First make the bang bang sauce. In a medium pot on medium high heat, add white wine and reduce by half. Add the rice vinegar and reduce by 1/3. Add remaining ingredients and reduce until it coats the back of a spoon.

In a large saucepan, add 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil and heat to medium high. Add the onions and peppers and sauté for 2 minutes. Add the smoked chicken, peanuts, and carrots and continue sautéing for another 2 minutes. Stir in bang bang sauce and cook for an additional minute. Divide onto romaine leaves and top with sesame seeds and green onion and enjoy!

