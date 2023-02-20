First Alert Forecast: Warm Week Ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Even warmer weather will develop this week with a few rain showers expected along the way.

THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TOMORROW:

More clouds than sunshine are expected for the rest of this afternoon. Temperatures will be very spring-like, topping off in the 60s. A passing shower or sprinkle will be possible, especially east of Nashville.

Tonight will turn cool, but not cold. A few more rain showers will be likely. We’ll have lows by morning around 50 degrees.

Tomorrow looks a lot likely today for weather with a lot of clouds, highs in the 60s, and an isolated shower possible.

It'll be a warmer than average week (WSMV)

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY:

Very warm weather will develop on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday’s standing record high of 74° should easily be broken. It’ll turn very windy, too. A passing shower or two will be possible.

Late on Wednesday into Wednesday night, a few showers and storms will be possible as a weakening systems moves through.

Thursday looks even warmer, with highs in the low 80s. The record on Thursday is 83°. It’s possible but less likely that this record will be broken.

FRIDAY & BEYOND:

Much cooler weather will take over behind a cold front that moves through late Thursday afternoon or Thursday evening.

Friday’s highs will only be in the 50s.

A few showers will be possible over the weekend with more mild weather developing. Right now, the rain chance on Saturday looks higher than on Sunday.

