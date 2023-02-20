First Alert Forecast: Temperatures heating up

Stefano DiPietro has an update on this week's weather for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A cloudy but mild day is expected across the Mid State today with a passing shower that cannot be ruled out, especially in parts of Southern Kentucky. Most of the day, for many, will stay dry with highs in the mid 60s. A couple more showers develop this evening and overnight with lows in the mid 50s.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s on Tuesday with another isolated shower or some pockets of drizzle in the afternoon. Otherwise, the day looks dry but rather cloudy at times.

Afternoon highs for this week.
Afternoon highs for this week.(WSMV)

Wednesday is looking much warmer with highs in the upper 70s to maybe even a push near 80 in some spots. More showers are expected overnight on Wednesday and into early Thursday morning. We’ll dry out Thursday afternoon with temperatures actually pushing back into the 80s!

Enjoy that warmth while it’s here because it’s quickly gone on Friday with temperatures dropping back into the 50s for the day.

We’ll rebound those temperatures back into the 60s on Saturday and Sunday but with the threat of some weekend showers.

