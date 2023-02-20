First Alert Forecast: A little rain this week, but a big warm-up

This week’s weather will make you fell like it’s May, be sure to read this forecast
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures will be on the rise this week with just a few showers sprinkled in the forecast each day this week.

TONIGHT AND TOMORROW:

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cool with a few more rain showers likely. We’ll have lows by morning around 50 degrees.

Tomorrow looks a lot like today with a lot of clouds, highs in the MID 60s, and an isolated shower possible.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY:

Very warm weather will develop on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday’s standing record high of 74° should easily be broken with a high near 80. It’ll turn very windy, too. A passing shower or two will be possible.

Late on Wednesday into Wednesday night, a few showers and storms will be possible as a weakening systems moves through. The low will be in the mid 60s.

Thursday looks even warmer, with highs in the low 80s. The record on Thursday is 83°. It’s possible but less likely that this record will be broken. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with a shower or two.

Much cooler weather will take over behind a cold front that moves through late Thursday afternoon or Thursday evening.

Temperatures will rise to near 80 this week, close enough to set a record.
Temperatures will rise to near 80 this week, close enough to set a record.(Lisa Spencer)

FRIDAY & BEYOND:

Much cooler weather will take over behind a cold front that moves through late Thursday afternoon or Thursday evening.

Friday’s highs will only be in the 50s.

A few showers will be possible Friday and and more are likely on Saturday. The high Saturday will be in the mid 50s.

Sunday will be variably cloudy with a high near 70.

Monday mostly dry with a few late day showers, high in the low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Children among dead in I-40 crash that killed 3, injured 11
Players from Austin Peay and North Florida got involved in a skirmish behind the basket at the...
Austin Peay’s final game at Dunn Center ends in brawl
Deford Bailey
Grand Ole Opry apologizes to Deford Bailey
Crime scene tape remains near the scene of a fatal shooting Saturday night on Dickerson Pike.
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Nashville bar
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend

Latest News

Monday afternoon weather update
Monday afternoon weather update
It'll be a warmer than average week
First Alert Forecast: Warm Week Ahead
wsmv weather
First Alert Forecast: Temperatures heating up
wsmv weather
Monday morning FIRST ALERT forecast