First Alert Forecast: A little rain this week, but a big warm-up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures will be on the rise this week with just a few showers sprinkled in the forecast each day this week.

TONIGHT AND TOMORROW:

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cool with a few more rain showers likely. We’ll have lows by morning around 50 degrees.

Tomorrow looks a lot like today with a lot of clouds, highs in the MID 60s, and an isolated shower possible.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY:

Very warm weather will develop on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday’s standing record high of 74° should easily be broken with a high near 80. It’ll turn very windy, too. A passing shower or two will be possible.

Late on Wednesday into Wednesday night, a few showers and storms will be possible as a weakening systems moves through. The low will be in the mid 60s.

Thursday looks even warmer, with highs in the low 80s. The record on Thursday is 83°. It’s possible but less likely that this record will be broken. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with a shower or two.

Much cooler weather will take over behind a cold front that moves through late Thursday afternoon or Thursday evening.

Temperatures will rise to near 80 this week, close enough to set a record. (Lisa Spencer)

FRIDAY & BEYOND:

Much cooler weather will take over behind a cold front that moves through late Thursday afternoon or Thursday evening.

Friday’s highs will only be in the 50s.

A few showers will be possible Friday and and more are likely on Saturday. The high Saturday will be in the mid 50s.

Sunday will be variably cloudy with a high near 70.

Monday mostly dry with a few late day showers, high in the low 70s.

