Family speaks after woman shot by stray bullet inside East Nashville apartment

The bullet fired through the woman’s bathroom window and hit her.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The daughter of a woman shot and killed by a stray bullet in her East Nashville apartment tells WSMV4 how it happened.

Metro Police said a stray bullet shot into an apartment window on Summer Place, hitting and killing a woman in her bathroom. Her daughter was there and watched it all happen.

“My mom was dying right in my arms,” Shister Williams, nicknamed Tiny, said.

It all started when Shister Williams said she rushed to her mother’s apartment Sunday night on Summer Place.

“At around 9:45 and I said mama the baddies come on tonight, it’s a show we watch, and she said oh yeah, just let me go up and pee,” Shister said.

That’s when Shister said everything changed.

“I heard a shot and then I heard my mama go down and I ran in there,” Shister said.

Seconds after 61-year-old Linda Williams walked into her upstairs bathroom, Shister said a bullet hit her in the chest.

“She said, ‘Shister, what just happened? I said Mama, it’s OK. You’ve just been shot.”

Shister said she rushed to her phone and called for help.

“My mama was still breathing, so I was still talking to her saying, ‘Mama I’m right here. I love you, I love you and I need you please,’” Shister said.

Metro Police said crews rushed Williams to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she later died.

“She’s the only thing I got,” Shister said.

Police said surveillance video showed a man walking out of an apartment on South Sixth Street, firing off a gunshot pointed at Williams’ apartment and walk back inside.

“He told the cops that his gun got jammed, but if your gun got jammed, why is it on the ground, why is it up in the air? I’m not understanding,” Shister said.

Montez Dennis, 40, is now being charged with criminal homicide.

“I love my Mama. That’s my heart. She was just loved by everybody,” Shister said. “I wish it was me. I can’t live without my mama.”

Shister said this isn’t the first time they’ve heard gunshots. She believes what happened to her mother could have happened to anyone.

“They’re not safe, they’re not safe,” Shister said.

While the Williams family grieves, they’re now warning neighbors to be on high alert.

