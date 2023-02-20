Antisemitic flyers distributed in Nashville neighborhoods, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is investigating reports of antisemitic flyers being passed out in Nashville neighborhoods.

Police said specialized investigations division detectives are investigating three reports of the flyers over the weekend in Inglewood. WSMV4 also received a report of the flyers being passed out in the Belle Meade area.

At least one of the flyers makes antisemitic claims about the media. Metro Police said that flyer was one of about four different flyers distributed with antisemitic messages. Nashville councilwoman Emily Benedict tweeted about the flyers, saying they would not be tolerated.

Over the weekend someone littered South Inglewood with antisemitic flyers. This will not be tolerated. MNPD has this information including Ring footage from some neighbors. Whoever you are: you will not come to our District and instill fear and hate to our residents. — Emily Benedict (@emilyfor7) February 20, 2023

Detectives are working to identify a suspect or suspects but do not have any descriptions at this time. WSMV4 has reached out to Belle Meade Police about reports of the flyers being distributed there.

